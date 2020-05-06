FCC: We’re not aware of petition against Ibeabuchi — OPU leadership

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE controversy trailing President Muhammadu Buhari’s nomination of Rev. Uche Ibeabuchi as the commissioner to represent Anambra State in the Federal Character Commission, FCC, has taken a new dimension, with the leadership of Ibeabuchi’s community, Oba in Idemili North Local Government Area, threatening to drag to court those who allegedly impersonated them in a petition against the FCC nominee.

President-General of Oba Patriotic Union, OPU, Chief Clifford Enendu, told reporters at Oba that while the entire community was jubilating about the deserved appointment of their son as the FCC nominee, someone who did not want any good thing for Oba instigated the wiring of a petition and even included his name and that of the Secretary-General of OPU as the signatory.

He said: “We heard that some people wrote a petition against Rev. Ibeabuchi. I want to state categorically that the leadership of Oba community is not aware of such petition and we are not in support of any petition for that matter.

“As I heard, someone even signed on my behalf and also on behalf of my secretary general. That is impersonation. Oba, as a community, is totally in support of his nomination and we commend President Muhammadu Buhari for doing our community proud with this appointment.

“I will file a suit against the person that signed the petition on my behalf because it is impersonation.”

While urging the Senate to confirm Ibeabuchi’s nomination, Enendu described the allegations levelled against him as baseless, adding that the nominee had worked hard for his party, All Progressives Congress, APC, and Anambra State at various times.

On the allegation that the nominee had exhibited some highhandedness and was involved in land grabbing in the area in the past, the PG explained that a group of women came to him and complained that some people were selling people’s lands at Okuzu, their village, adding that he had to set up a committee that investigated the matter and found out that Ibeabuchi was not involved in any way in the sale of the land.

