Fayemi seeks support of transport unions to curb inter-state travels

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti has called for the support of the road transport unions in the state in enforcing the ban on inter-state travels to prevent further spread of the Coronavirus.

He made the call at a meeting between the members of the Ekiti State COVID-19 Task Force and the leadership of the various transport unions in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday.

Fayemi, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Biodun Omoleye, expressed government concern at the frequent violations of the ban on inter-state travels.

He warned that the government would no longer take kindly with anyone who sabotages government orders.

The governor said this was imperative, in view of the latest confirmed positive case, involving the wife of a military officer, who succeeded in travelling from Katsina State to Ekiti State, in spite of the lockdown.

Speaking on behalf of the transport unions, the state Chairman of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Mr. Rotimi Olanbiwonnu, pledged the cooperation and support for the government in reducing further spread of the pandemic.

He said the leadership of the unions had agreed that the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic was a collective one and promised to help put a stop to the illegal routes and travels, once they get the Governor’s order.

He said the unions had knowledge of all illegal routes being used to access the state by some drivers, saying they would help shut them down working with security agencies.

In attendance at the parley were the leadership of NURTW, RTEAN, NACT, OKADA, and Tricycle Riders Association, among others.

Also in attendance were the Coordinator of the State Task Force on COVID-19, Prof. Bolaji Aluko, Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Wale Fapounda and Special Adviser, Communications and Strategy, Mrs. Sola Salako

Vanguard

