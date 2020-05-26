Fashion brand, Dudublack set to redefine service delivery

Kindly Share This Story:

Uptown fashion brand, Dudublack has evolved new strategy to solve the age-long problem of delivery time in the Nigerian Fashion industry by delivering within 24 hours of order.

This commitment will see a change in what we are used to as our ingenious system ensures delivery time of outfits slashed from the usual 5-10 day period to as short as 24 hours.

In tandem with this, efforts have been made to source a greater proportion of the very best fabrics . A very sustainable sourcing target has been set for the Aba-based supplier.

“We know the emotion that goes into dressing, looking your best on your big day, for your wedding, that big meeting or on any other day for that matter. Delivery time has always been an issue with the bespoke fashion industry. However, we have tested our strategies since mid last year (2019) and we are positive that it is time to bring this change to the fashion world,” Emeka Nwokocha, a member of the creative team said.

This comes at a time when Dudublack is receiving recognition for its innovative designs, producing everyday designs with a classy feel.

In 2019, Emeka Nwokocha told BBC Africa of Dudublack’s intentions to grow into Africa’s leading brand in fast fashion, a goal they have consistently pursued since inception.

As businesses enter uncertain times, Dudublack is positive that fashion lovers will always love fashion. Despite an overall reduction in customer purchases across the fashion industry, Dudublack is certain that the brand will continue to cut across to the target market of young and vibrant men and women and grow into a household name on the African continent and beyond.

“We will continue to raise the bar with regards to what it means to be a fashion brand in Africa. Our work speaks for itself,” Nwokocha added.

