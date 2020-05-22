FAPA fetes with inmates, provides COVID-19 safety items to vulnerable

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

A Non- Governmental Organization, the Fulani Almajiri Prisoners and Aged Foundation, FAPA, has taken its awareness campaign on COVID-19 to its target audience in Sokoto, North-West Nigeria.

The event which attracted a legion of eminent personalities including officials of the Nigeria Correctional Service, Sokoto State Command, featured a sensitization talk on preventive measures to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

Barrister Toyin Adeboye, founder of the foundation in her keynote address noted that the goal of FAPA was to empower the target audience with quality information that would improve their lives.

Speaking in both English and Fulani languages, Barrister Adeboye stated that the foundation was looking into the bigger picture of having its target group reunite with their families via productive engagement for means of livelihood.

She pleaded with them to take COVID-19 precautionary measures serious by observing social distancing, coughing into sleeves, wearing of face masks and frequent washing of hands with soap.

A resource person, Isreal Ogunleye of the Usmanu Danfodio University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, who had his speech interpreted by the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Correctional Service, Bello Umar Faruk, harped on the need to take personal hygiene very serious.

Ogunleye who spoke on “Enlightenment on COVID-19, said coronavirus was not a death sentence, stressing however that such precautionary measure as physical distancing should be strictly adhered to.

He encouraged them to watch out for other inmates who may have such symptoms as dry cough, high temperature, fever or any prolonged sickness beyond two weeks, urging them to report those with such symptoms to prison management.

Sokoto state coordinator of the Legal Aids Council of Nigeria, Akilahyel Shettima, assured the inmates that 30 of their members would soon regain their freedom as the council is working closely with the Sokoto state government to that effect.

Items distributed by the foundation included face masks, hand sanitizers, sanitary towels, toothpaste and other toiletries for use by the inmates.

Ismail Jelani, head of the prisons inmates on behalf of his colleagues expressed their sincere gratitude to the founder of FAPA foundation and her team for bringing succour their way, promising to make the most of the lessons learnt.

