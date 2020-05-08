Fans banned as Bundesliga resumes May 16

Kindly Share This Story:

The Bundesliga season will restart on May 16 after a suspension of more than two months, the German Football League (DFL) said yesterday, becoming the first European league to resume amid the coronavirus epidemic.

The DFL said the season would restart under the terms of a strict health protocol that bans fans from the stadium, with six games on Saturday, including the high-profile Ruhr valley derby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04.

The derby and four other matches will start at 1330GMT while Eintracht Frankfurt will host Borussia Moenchengladbach at 1630GMT. League leaders Bayern Munich face Union Berlin in one of two games on Sunday while one more will be played on Monday.

“The interest (globally) is big. I see reports from across the world that we are the first major league to return,” DFL CEO Christian Seifert told a news conference.

“This is only possible because we have the privilege to live in a country with one of the most modern health systems in the world.”

Vanguard

