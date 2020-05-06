Kindly Share This Story:

As firm delivers food palliatives

By Egufe Yafugborhi

AS impact of coronavirus crashes global oil prices to record low, Egi People, host to Oil Mining Lease (OML) 58 in Rivers state have appealed to Total Exploration and Production (Total E&P), operator of the OML not to quit even if the business was no longer profitable.

HRM Prof Anele U Nwokoma, Eze Egi III (Eze Ogba Ukwu) of Ogbaland, made the appeal Wednesday at Obite, Ogba Egbema Ndoni Local Government Area, where Total E&P delivered 6000 tubers of yam, 800 bags of rice and 3,050 cartons of noodles as food palliatives to the Egi People.

Onyekachi Omenuko, Deputy General Manager, Public Affairs and Communication, Total E&P, had told the monarch and his people that the oil giant which had earlier delivered medical supplies for containment of COVID-19 to health facilities in Egi remains a commitment to the progress of its hosts even as it struggles to stay afloat.

ALSO READ:

“The company is struggling due to fallen oil prices as a result of Covid-19. Economies have crumbled, companies folded, but no matter how difficult the situation, Total has a commitment to support its host communities.

“This is not time to segregate. It is time to live for one another, and time also be safety conscious, be hygiene conscious. Eze Egi is a father to us all. When we visited him weeks back, he made a request for food palliatives and when a father asks of his son, he cannot refuse.”, Omenuko stated.

The monarch in apprehension over the trying times for the oil giant told the company delegation, “Even if oil operations is no longer profitable, start another venture to remain in Egi. We don’t want you to leave us. After over 58 years of operations in Egi, majority of our people now depend on Total for livelihood.”

Allaying the monarch’s fears, Omenuko assured, “We are not in a hurry to leave Egi in spite of the harsh business climate. We have loved working in Egi, we love the people, so we are not going to leave in a hurry, that much I can tell you.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: