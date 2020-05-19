Fake news hindering our efforts against COVID-19 — PTF

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sola Ogundipe

The National Coordinator of the PTF on COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu, has decried the spate of fake news in the country, saying it is eroding the credibility and efficiency of the national response.

Speaking in Abuja on Monday during the daily media briefing, Aliyu stated: “There is a growing incidence of fake news and this is particularly associated with the government’s response of COVID-19 Emergency response.

There is no doubt that this kind of incorrect and manufactured news distracts and misinforms the public as well as discredits the national response effort.

“Examples of fake news around the activities of the task force include fake statements about the lockdown guidelines, as well as fake statements about funds, released or spent by the PTF.

“There is no doubt that the impact of fake news can be quite considerable. It damages the credibility of the nation’s public response, particularly when these stories are circulated as unconfirmed facts.

It also harms the fragile trust between the government and the public, resulting in people acting on wrong information, “ he said.

vanguard

