By Dapo Akinrefon

LEADER of the Yoruba World Congress, YWC, Professor Banji Akintoye, on Sunday, expressed worry over the influx of northern youths into the south, saying failure of the northern leadership was to blame for the Almajirai crisis.

Akintoye, who attributed the mass exodus of Almajirai and other northern youths to the south, said: “The northern governors seem to have woken up from the Almajirai crisis created by the northern culture.

“Now, they are forcing the Almajirai to go back to their places of origin, but many of them don’t want to be taken back. So, many are finding their way southwards.

“It is a very terrible situation because these are not just ordinary times. Coronavirus is out there and in the North is massive. So most of those who are fleeing do not want to be taken back to their places of origin, they choose to roam wherever they want and most of those coming southwards are infected with the coronavirus.

“We do not know how many of them are infected with coronavirus, but we know that some of them are.

“So, they are bringing for us in the South a very complex problem because already, we, the South-West, are the gateway to Nigeria.

“Almost all of the contacts with the outside world come through Lagos. We are only lucky that we have governors, who are rising up to the task of tackling the coronavirus especially the governor of Lagos State.

“So now, to bring the infection from the North to the South-West is to create a totally unacceptable situation. We, Yoruba, cannot accept those people from the North.

“In addition to what we already have, they cannot bring their own coronavirus to the South. We cannot accept that. This is not politics, this is a matter of life and death and the northerners should begin to recognise that and tell their people not to flee South-West because we will not accept them.

“I want to congratulate our governors for turning them back. All I will ask them to do is to strengthen the border patrol and send every one of them back to where they are coming from.”

Also on the almajirai crisis, Akintoye said: “The plot to take over the South has been in existence since 2014 and it has sought assistance from the northern officials in the federal government.

“You will see it in what they call the herdsmen. The herdsmen are not looking for lands for planting and grazing land.

“They are people who have been indoctrinated to go to the Middle Belt and the South to take territories and they don’t hide it.

“We know that all these things, including the Almajirai crisis, are been said and the cattle rearers are not coming alone; they accompanied by well trained military personnel, armed with sophisticated weapons.

“That agenda is there and it is continuing; it is part of the coronavirus. They are still coming to kill farmers, rape women and destroy farms; that is why we, in the South-West, put together the idea of Amotekun but it is quite difficult for the operation to take off. Although some governors are ready, they are now beginning to look for ways to commence the operation despite the coronavirus.”

Vanguard

