ExxonMobil yet to support COVID-19 fight in Akwa Ibom ― C’ttee chair

Akwa Ibom Government says it is yet to receive any form of support from ExxonMobil in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chairman of Akwa Ibom State COVID-19 Committee, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, disclose to journalists after his meeting of the committee yesterday.

According to him, “it is unthinkable that up till now, ExxonMobil, which has its operational base in Akwa Ibom has not deemed it necessary to support the government and people of Akwa Ibom in this period of a global pandemic.

Dr Ekuwem said a number of corporate organizations around the world, as part of their corporate social responsibilities, have extended various forms of assistance and palliatives to governments and citizens of their host communities.

Expressing his disappointment, Dr Ekuwem who also doubles as the Secretary to the State lamented, “When crude oil was discovered in Akwa Ibom in commercial quantity, and ExxonMobil arrived our shores, not many would have thought a day will come when we will be scratching our heads and asking what manner of corporate citizen the oil company is?”

He went further to say that a time like this when COVID-19 has caught everyone unprepared is when ExxonMobil should have demonstrated goodwill to the government and people of Akwa Ibom State.

Dr Ekuwem said it was unbecoming of the oil company to always lag behind in issues affecting the State.

Expressing the hope that the oil giant, the largest multinational oil company in the state, would stand up and be counted in the fight against COVID-19 in Akwa Ibom State, Dr Ekuwem said it was also instructive to note that the projects promised by ExxonMobil, as part of it’s corporate social responsibilities to the state are all in comatose.

He encouraged all well-meaning indigenes, residents, groups and corporate citizens to step forward and support the government in the bid to curtail the Coronavirus pandemic and lessen the hardship it has brought on the people.

