Former Real Madrid striker and Colombia international Edwin Congo was arrested following a police operation relating to drug trafficking.

The 43-year-old spent the majority of his playing career in Spain, joining Real Madrid from Once Caldas in 1999 for €5m before retiring 10 years later lower down the leagues with Olímpic Xàtiva.

Congo still lives in Spain’s capital and it’s in Madrid where he was arrested following an operation by the Central Narcotics Brigade, where Marca confirm he was eventually released after he provided a statement on Tuesday.

The police operation, where 10 other people were also arrested in Madrid, was in relation to cocaine trafficking.

As a player, Congo never actually represented Real Madrid in a competitive match and he permanently left the club in 2003, following loan spells at Real Valladolid, Vitória Guimarães in Portugal and French side Toulouse.

His €5m transfer fee from Once Caldas made Congo the most expensive Colombian player of all time in 1999, although that price tag has unsurprisingly been passed by 73 of his compatriots over the last 21 years.

Congo never enjoyed too much success at club level during his career, but he was a regular with the national team throughout, making 17 appearances – including at the Gold Cup in 2000 and Copa América in 2004.

His Colombia side lost the Gold Cup final to Canada, while at the Copa América, where he scored his only international goal at a major tournament, Los Cafeteros were knocked out in the semi-finals by Marcelo Bielsa’s Argentina.

Since retiring, Congo appears regularly as a television pundit and even occasionally plays in Real Madrid’s legends matches, including the 10th edition of the Corazón Classic Match last year where Los Blancos picked up a 5-4 win over Chelsea’s legends team.

At this stage, it is unclear what Congo’s involvement is with the criminal activity that is under investigation.

