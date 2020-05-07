Ex-militants call for investigation of Ali modu sheriff ‘s attack, warns critics

Kindly Share This Story:

Ex-militants of Niger Delta extraction have warned critics over the spate of attacks on former two-term governor of Borno State, Alhaji Ali Modu Sheriff, whose convoy was attacked by bandits recently while making preparations for his late father’s burial, Alhaji Modu Sheriff.

The agitators also urged security agents to investigate the attack, especially as some aides of Alhaji Modu Sheriff lost their lives in the “botched assassination attempt.”

Leading the pack of the Coalition of Niger Delta ex-militants were the National President, National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators, NCNDEA Eshanekpe Israel, and the Coordinator, Niger Delta Youth Council, NDYC, Engineer Jator Abido.

The Coalition made this known in a statement jointly issued in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital yesterday noting that the flag flown by enemies of Alhaji Sheriff has been shot down by the excellent result emanating from the National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC with a negative result for the former governor and all his family members and aides as against the positive for COVID-19 result speculated by the camp of his alleged enemies.

Recall that, the former governor was attacked by unknown gunmen in company with his family members and aides. Three of his security details were killed during the attack.

The Coalition is of the opinion that the security agencies should go beyond the periphery of hounding those behind the dastardly and condemnable attack on the convoy of Alhaji Sheriff, the first governor to serve two consecutive terms (2003–2011) and look into developments thereafter.

According to the Coalition, Sheriff has paid his dues in political arena, which Akpodoro added, has placed him in a position of envy for those who lack the integrity, wisdom, general acceptability and popularity in Borno political space .

The Coalition pointed at the blackmail the followed the exit of the bereaved former governor from Abuja in the process of mourning his father the mandatory test for the coronavirus COVID-19 by all members of Sheriff’s family which turned out to be negative.

