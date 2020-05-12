Ex-Benue federal lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

• Ortom to undergo second COVID-19 test

• As Ganduje blasts critics of Kano lockdown relaxation

By Peter Duru & Abdulmumin Murtala

A Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, stalwart and former National Assembly member from Benue State, Mrs Rebecca Apedzan has tested positive for coronavirus, COVID-19 in Makurdi.

Mrs. Apedzan who is also a former Commissioner under George Akume administration, is now the third case of the virus in the state. Governor Samuel Ortom who yesterday made the disclosure at the end of an expanded consultative meeting of the state’s COVID-19 Action Committee in Makurdi, said though it was not clear how the former National Assembly member contracted the virus, she had been taken in for treatment.

This came as Governor Ortom announced that he would be submitting himself to another round of test for COVID-19 after a meeting with the former lawmaker a day ago and urged all those who had contacts with her in the last few days to do same.

According to him, “We were on a meeting together yesterday although we maintained social distancing. However, though I had done the test in the past which returned negative, I will have to go for another test. I urge all those who had contacts with her to also make themselves available for tests.”

He reiterated that contracting the virus was not a death sentence and noting that “we can all see that many of the victims are being treated and discharged so there is no need to fear because we will treat any victim in the state at no cost.”

While expressing displeasure at the laxity of security personnel manning the border communities of the state who allow travelers free access into the state the Governor vowed to address the issue by strengthening the security at such posts.

On a suspected COVID-19 patient who moved into the state from Ogun State, the chairman of the Action Committee and Deputy Governor, Mr. Benson Abounu, explained that the young man was intercepted at the Otukpo-Enugu roundabout on his way to the state.

“The information got to the COVID-19 Committee and surveillance was mounted for the vehicle bringing him at Otukpo-Enugu roundabouts. His vehicle arrived around 4pm and all 15 passengers including the driver of the vehicle were taken into isolation and their samples have been taken to Abuja, the result is being expected any moment from now.” Abounu stated.

Meanwhile, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, berated critics of the state government relaxation the total lockdown imposed on the state, saying they are ignorant of the set up of Kano.

Speaking at the launch of distribution of facemasks in the eight local government areas of the metropolis yesterday, Ganduje said “Those criticising the steps being taken by the state government in relaxing the lockdown are only sitting in their air-conditioned offices in Abuja and making noise because they know nothing about Kano, they have no idea about the composition of Kano and they understand nothing about the social set up of the state.

“Kano is a mega city and is a complex society that is bigger than many states in the country. It shares the same characteristics with other mega cities of the world and needs to be treated as such.”

