EVACUATION: Nigerian woman delivers baby aboard Emirates airline

By Victoria Ojeme

A Nigerian lady Mrs. Kafayat Amusan. one of the stranded Nigerians travellers. returning from Dubai has been delivered of a baby.

She delivered complications onboard, which resulted in the plane returning back to Dubai after take off . She is currently been admitted at a Hospital, in Dubai.

According to the statement made Available by the Head, Media and Public Relations, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission Abdul-Rahman Balogun said that Mrs. Kafayat Amusan delivered a baby boy onboard Emirates airline departing to Lagos on Wednesday.

She is currently on admission at a Hospital, in Dubai.

In her response, The Nigerian Ambassador in Dubai, Ambassador Rimi and staff of the Embassy are in touch with the mother and child who are in good condition.

The Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa congratulated Mrs Amusan for another addition in her family and prayed she return safely to the country.

Dabiri-Erewa said she will return to Nigeria after obtaining birth certificate and other necessary travel documents for her baby boy.

Vanguard News Nigeria

