EVACUATION: Nigerian woman delivers baby aboard Emirates airline

By Victoria Ojeme
A Nigerian lady Mrs. Kafayat Amusan. one of the stranded Nigerians travellers. returning from Dubai has been delivered of a baby.
She delivered complications onboard, which resulted in the plane returning back to Dubai after take off . She is currently been admitted at a Hospital, in Dubai.
According to the statement made Available by the Head, Media and Public Relations, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission Abdul-Rahman Balogun said that Mrs. Kafayat Amusan delivered a baby boy onboard Emirates airline departing to Lagos on Wednesday.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: Ban of flights in and out of Nigeria extended by four weeks – PTF
She is currently on admission at a Hospital, in Dubai.
In her response, The Nigerian Ambassador in Dubai, Ambassador Rimi and staff of the Embassy are in touch with the mother and child who are in good condition.
The Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa congratulated Mrs Amusan for another addition in her family and prayed she return safely to the country.
Dabiri-Erewa said she will return to Nigeria after obtaining birth certificate and other necessary travel documents for her baby boy.