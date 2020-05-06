EVACUATION: Nigerian woman delivers baby aboard Emirates airline

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victoria Ojeme

A Nigerian lady Mrs. Kafayat Amusan. one of the stranded Nigerians travellers. returning from Dubai has been delivered of a baby.

She delivered complications onboard, which resulted in the plane returning back to Dubai after take off . She is currently been admitted at a Hospital, in Dubai.

According to the statement made Available by the Head, Media and Public Relations, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission Abdul-Rahman Balogun said that Mrs. Kafayat Amusan delivered a baby boy onboard Emirates airline departing to Lagos on Wednesday.

In her response, The Nigerian Ambassador in Dubai, Ambassador Rimi and staff of the Embassy are in touch with the mother and child who are in good condition.

The Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa congratulated Mrs Amusan for another addition in her family and prayed she return safely to the country.

Dabiri-Erewa said she will return to Nigeria after obtaining birth certificate and other necessary travel documents for her baby boy.

