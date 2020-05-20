Kindly Share This Story:

Man City’s appeal against their two-year European ban will be heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport next month.

The Lausanne-based court has scheduled a three-day hearing, starting on June 8. And that is expected to return its verdict in time for Uefa to confirm next season’s entry lists for the Champions League.

The Etihad outfit were found to have “committed serious breaches” of financial fair play rules in February after a lengthy investigation.

City were accused of disguising millions in funding from their Abu Dhabi-based owners as legitimate sponsorship income and fined £25m in addition to the ban.

The Prem champions have always vigorously denied any claims, which they have pinpointed to the publication of “out of context” emails as part of the Football Leaks document dump.

City have publicly questioned the legitimacy of the investigation, headed by former Belgian Prime Minister Yves Leterme.

The club branded the Uefa process as “flawed and consistently leaked”, accusing Leterme of having decided the outcome before the opening of his probe and refusing to listen to their “comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence”.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: