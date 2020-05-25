Kindly Share This Story:

…Evacuates 187 Canadians from Nigeria

By Lawani Mikairu

Ethiopian Airline Monday denied having any existing contract to evacuate stranded Nigerians from Canada. According to the airline, it is the responsibility of the Nigerian Government and its agencies to choose partner airlines for such evacuation

This is just as the airline said it evacuated 187 Canadians and resident permit holders from Nigeria on 21 May from Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on B787 to Addis Ababa onward transfer to Canada.

A statement released yesterday and endorsed by General Manager Ethiopian Airlines in Nigeria, Firihewot Mekonnen, said Ethiopian Airlines has been operating regular flights between Addis Ababa and Toronto Canada for years.

Mekonnen also said that more Canadians will be evacuated from Nigeria as arrangements are ongoing.

The statement read: ” Ethiopian Airlines as an airline is ready to operate any flight as an evacuation when requested by the respective government and agencies. As at now the Airline has already operated such flights and is having an ongoing discussion to evacuate Canadians and Canada resident permit holders from Nigeria.

“Ethiopian Airlines is not yet contracted to evacuate Nigerians from Canada. That is the responsibility of the Nigerian Government and its agencies to choose partners for such evacuation, “the statement stressed.

Recall there is an ongoing controversy surrounding the evacuation of Nigerians stranded in Canada. Air Peace airline was earlier scheduled to evacuate them. But the Canadian government through its Embassy and Nigeria foreign mission in Canada has been saying that landing right has not been granted to Air Peace.

Ethiopian Airline denial yesterday has added a new twist to the controversy as it had been reported that the airline had been contracted by the Canadian authorities to carry out the evacuation.

