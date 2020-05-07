Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

A major aviation stakeholder, Mr Fortune Idu, Chairman, FCI International (NIGAV Centre) has called on the federal government to urgently establish aviation development bank to assist the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN to maintain and run the current 22 federal airports in the country.

According to Idu, the current outbreak of the COVID 19 pandemic in Nigeria has taken a serious toll on the fortunes of FAAN “which is by and large, the strongest player within the nation’s aviation industry hence the recent outcry by its management that if the lockdown occasioned by the Pandemic continues, it might find it difficult in meeting its salary obligations for the month of May amidst fear of downsizing”.

He said the dilemma of FAAN is that it has 22 airports in its kitty and the burden of paying both salaries and running costs of the entire airports sadly rests on the revenue generation of just two of the airports, which are Lagos and Abuja International airports .He added that it is rather unfortunate to note that in the aviation industry, FAAN is the only airport authority with such a peculiar business model of airport subsidization.

The NIGAV Centre chairman therefore said a three prong approach, namely – State Intervention, FAAN Recovery Essentials and Closing Wastage Gaps should be adopted to assist FAAN and rescue the country’s airports. Under State Intervention, the federal government as a matter of urgency should design and implement a financial Intervention process to support Airport Infrastructure Projects. FAAN should also be allowed to reinvest its IGR directly into airport development.

Under FAAN Recovery Essentials approach, FAAN should pursue with vigour, the improvement of non-aeronautic revenue and bring it up to 50% in its total airport revenue. The Authority urgently needs to lead a national drive for full scale aero logistics development with special investment focus on agro logistics as a way to improve cargo services and revenue. It should aspire to earn 35% of its revenue from cargo services.

And, third, under Closing Wastage Gaps, FAAN is being urged to drastically reduce all operational and overhead cost emanating from non-critical mission services. It should close all areas of procurement wastage so as to recoup up to 20% of its revenue from streamlined operational procurements in fire and other department.

It should also close all areas of wastage emanating from recurring maintenance costs that does deliver value for money as the constant breaking down of the air conditioning system, conveyor belt etc.

He also suggested the reduction of overhead costs and travel costs of the agency. According to him, training costs can be reduced with online training, webinar services and video conferencing. FAAN should also implement reasonable charges for accommodation for FAAN quarters which are another area of revenue leakage.

