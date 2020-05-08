Erykah Badu and Jill Scott to duke it out in ‘Verzuz’ battle on Instagram Live

Kindly Share This Story:

First, there was the battle of Babyface versus Teddy Riley last month.

But now R&B fans will get to see two queens get in the ring, when Erykah Badu belts it out against Jill Scott in Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s “Verzuz” battle series on Instagram Live on Saturday.

Yes, the mother of all neo-soul showdowns is going down this Mother’s Day weekend.

The former tourmates — who have won seven Grammys between them — will face off in Verzuz, a collaboration with Femme It Forward, at 7 p.m. on Saturday. To watch the battle, you’ll need to download the Instagram app in order to stream it live.

“Yes indeed!!!! For the Culture darlings!!!! Celebrating the timez, the rhymes, the pains, the gains, the brains and the 20+ year range,” wrote Scott on her Instagram.

Meanwhile, on Badu’s IG, she wrote, “Next Saturday. BADU love JILL. We will be nude.”

Whether they’re wearing their birthday suits or not, you can bet they will be baring their souls and the kind of raw vocal talent that doesn’t need any Auto-Tune.

It’s fitting that this is all going down 20 years after Scott, 48, and Badu, 49, released two neo-soul classics: “Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1” and “Mama’s Gun,” respectively.

Two decades later, they’re still big mamas in the game. May the best diva win.

