Ereyitomi hails Okowa on 5th anniversary as Governor

Ereyitomi
Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi

The Member representing Warri Federal Constituency at House of Representatives Hon.Thomas Ereyitomi has congratulated Delta State governor Ifeanyi Okowa, on the occasion of his 5th anniversary as governor of the State.
The lawmaker made the remarks in Warri during the celebration of the 5th anniversary of the SMART agenda governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa whose transformation agenda in the areas of infrastructure, peace, human capital development, wealth creation as well skill acquisition and human capital investment as some of the things that distinguish his administration as governor.

Ereyitomi in a congratulatory message urged the people of Warri Federal Constituency and all Deltans to rally round and always show support to the Okowa’s administration which is making prudent use of the state resources in citing different projects across the state in order to do more for the people, even as he assured of working in synergy with the state government to attract development to the Warri federal constituency from federal, state and local government levels.

He commended Okowa and all his team for the success recorded for the past five years and foresee greater future of development of the state by the Okowa administration.

