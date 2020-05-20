Ereyitomi condemns sack of 300 workers of Warri Refining & Petrochemical coy

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jeremiah Urowayino

The House of Representatives member representing Warri Federal Constituency from Delta State at the National Assembly, Chief Thomas Ereyitomi has expressed shock over the sacking of more than 300 casual/back up staff of Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company, WRPC by the management of Nigeria National Petroleum Company, NNPC.

Ereyitomi made the observation known during the House plenary on Tuesday, May 19, where he moved a motion on the need for the House of Representatives to intervene in the termination of over 300 casual workers in the Warri Refinery and Petrochemical Company.

READ ALSO:

The lawmaker disclosed that his petition over the continuous casualisation of staff in the Warri petrochemical company is still before the House Committee on Public Petitions and hence, he is alarmed that the company went ahead to sack the staff during this COVID-19 pandemic period against the blanket and explicit directive of the Federal Government against such act.

He is thus calling on the management of NNPC to reinstate the affected and restore them as full staff status as other NNPC workers as they have served the company for so many years and deserve benefits accruing to other NNPC workers.

Chief Ereyitomi also urged those affected in his constituents to remain calm as he and others are on top of the matter to reverse such unacceptable treatment from NNPC/WRPC against hosts communities and Warri people.

The revered politician-cum philanthropist also called on the management of NNPC to avoid actions that can affect its smooth operations in their hosts communities.

Kindly Share This Story: