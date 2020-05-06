Equities defy COVID-19 gloom, as investors gain N896bn

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Egwuatu and Nkiruka Nnorom

Amidst the gloom of investment downturn across various markets around the world and in Nigeria, induced by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Nigerian equities market seems to be defying the tide with significant upticks in all indices.

But investment analysts differ on what the short term outlook portends. They, however, explained that domestic investors drove the current bullish trend.

Financial Vanguard market reports show the bullish sentiment in the first month of the second quarter (Q2’20) ended last weekend yielded about N896 billion capital gains to the investors, as against the huge losses they suffered in the first quarter (Q1’20) at the onset of the COVID-19 economic headwind.

Specifically, the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE All Share Index (ASI), which measures market performance, rose to 23,021.01 points from 21,300.47 points at the beginning of the month, a development market operators attributed to renewed optimism by local investors, who took advantage of better yield in equities to beef up their portfolio.

Similarly, the market capitalization of all listed equities jumped by 8.1 percent to N11.997 trillion from N11.101 trillion.

The market had fallen 20.7 percent in Q1’20, with the investors losing N1.87 trillion in the quarter.

Ayodeji Ebo, Managing Director, Afrinvest Securities, a Lagos based investment house, attributed the uptick in the market to a strong interest by domestic investors, who were taking long term positions.

According to him, foreign investors who could not repatriate their dividend following the stoppage of dollar sales by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) also joined the herd by re-investing their dividends.

Recall that the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) had approved proxy Annual General Meeting (AGM) to allow companies hold their yearly meetings. As a result, many companies have keyed into the initiative and held their AGMs, while also paying dividends.

Ebo said: “What we saw in April was stronger interest by local investors, which was further supported by foreign investors. Some of them received their dividends, but were not able to repatriate them. So, they (foreign investors) also were reinvesting their dividend.

“Local investors were showing strong interest with a long term investment horizon. Foreign investors also joined in the middle of the month when they saw the interest by local investors.

“A lot of the foreign investors that had their funds trapped because the CBN foreign exchange sales restrictions decided to plough back the funds in the equities and that supported the bullish run.

“We have also seen that most people that have been buying are long term players and they have not been taking profit as expected.

“So, we have been having more demand than supply and as a result, prices are picking up on a daily basis.”

He stated that local investors’ drive and strong interest in equities was propelled by low yields in the fixed income space.

He explained, “They are looking at the yield in the equities market and they believe that yield in equities are still better. Such investors are buying for long term, staking for one to two years. They can easily make more returns in the next two years than investing in fixed income market.

He stressed that the rally may not have anything to do with earning reports, arguing that financial statements released so far are not too fantastic.

