ENUGU: Teenagers among 16 notorious criminals in police net

By Emma Nnadozie

Sixteen notorious criminals terrorizing Enugu state and environs have been arrested by the Police in the state at different occasions. They were arrested for the offences of conspiracy, murder, armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearms, fraud and cultism. Six locally-made firearms with four live cartridges, sixteen .9mm live ammunition, two cutlasses and one axe were recovered.

Breakdown

Giving a breakdown of the arrests described as a ‘breakthrough in recent times,’ the Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdurrahman said that one Ezeugwu Osita,16, Abonyi Chigozie ,16, Ugwuanyi Stanley,16), and Isiani Ogechukwu,17, were arrested by Operatives of the Command following a report alleging that the suspects, armed with cutlasses and axe, gained entry into a house at Ibeku, Opi-Nsukka and robbed the occupants of the sum of N22, 000.00.

“One axe, two cutlasses and a small bag containing some items suspected to be charms were recovered. The suspects confessed to the crime and identified one Eneh Cyril, 55, who was subsequently arrested, as the native doctor responsible for arming them with charms they use in perpetrating crimes.

Similarly, one Uchenna Chukwuani, 21, was arrested following an alarm raised by victims who alleged the suspect and others now at large, operating in a Mitsubishi Commercial Bus, attacked and robbed them at gunpoint of two different phones and unconfirmed amount of money one of them realized from sales in her shop at Ishida-Amechi, Awkunanaw, Enugu. One locally-made single barrel pistol with two live cartridges was recovered, while investigation is ongoing at the Command’s SARS to arrest and prosecute other fleeing members of the gang.”

The police boss also said that acting on intelligence, operatives of the command’s SARS arrested one Igwe Ugochukwu,23, at New Artisan and recovered one locally-made double barrel pistol. Preliminary investigation, according to him, shows that the suspect is a member of Bagger Confraternity.

”Furthermore, while on stop and search at Eke-Affa axis of 9th Mile, Enugu, operatives of the command’s Department of Operations intercepted three young men on a motorcycle. In the course of searching them, one escaped, while one locally-made single barrel pistol was recovered on the other two; one Ohaeche Chukwuemeka, 27, and Nnaike Stanley, 23. They were arrested and transferred to SARS for further investigation to arrest and prosecute the fleeing member(s) of the gang.”

Conspiracy, Murder, Unlawful Possession of Firearm, Cultism

CP Abdulrahman said that operatives of the command’s Anti-Cultism Unit, Enugu with those of Agbani Police Station, acting on intelligence, arrested one Chukwuebuka Ngene (also known as “Udo”),35, alleged to have been involved in the killing of one Okenwa Ifeanyi (also known as “Anyi Nature”) on 2nd of February, 2016 during a cult war between Black Axe and Vikings Confraternities at Agbani, Enugu.

“Following his confessional statement of being a member of Black Axe confraternity, one Obinna Chukwu (also known as “Little Johnny”), 27, and a member of the said confraternity, was arrested and one locally-made cut-to-size single barrel gun with one live cartridge were recovered.

“In the same vein, following a report alleging that members of Black Axe confraternity were conducting initiation and shooting sporadically in a bush at Ugboka village, Enugu; operatives of the command’s Anti-Cult Unit stormed the bush. On sighting the operatives, the alleged cultists escaped and left behind one locally-made cut-to-size single barrel gun. “ ”Further to intelligence gathered, the operatives on arrested one Prince Chukwuemeka Edeh Ani, 23, alleged to have participated in the initiation exercise. One locally-made pistol with one live cartridge was recovered following a search conducted in the premises of the suspect. Meanwhile, full-scale investigation is ongoing.”

He also said that Anti-Cult Unit arrested Ekene Emmanuel (also known as “Ifeadigo”),27,at Otukwu Village, Emene and recovered sixteen rounds of .9mm live ammunition. His arrest, he continued, was sequel to a report by a victim of cult activities of threat to life with firearm. The suspect is helping the Operatives in ongoing investigation to recover the arm(s) meant for the recovered ammunition.”

Conspiracy, Fraud

The commissioner of Police further said that following a report alleging that a gang of fraudsters defrauded a cattle dealer at Garriki Cattle Market Enugu, of the sum of One Million, Three Hundred Thousand Naira (N1, 300, 000.00), operatives of the command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit, acting on intelligence, arrested one of the suspects, Kingsley Uwakwe, 28, in his criminal hideout at Ogbaku Village in Awgu L.G.A of the State. “ Preliminary investigation shows that the suspect, who is the kingpin of the gang, had falsely posted himself as “Mr. Moses” and requested the victim to give him cash of the said amount so he could pay for cattle he demanded from a seller; and will in exchange, make a transfer of the said amount into his account.

“The victim unsuspectingly gave him the cash with the transfer purportedly made into his account and credit alert received. However, the victim later realized that the said sum was nowhere in his account. Latere, the operatives further arrested another member of the gang, one Onyeka Chukwu Nicholas, 23, a native of Mgbowo village in Awgu L.G.A of the state in his criminal hideout at Mutumbui, Gassol L.G.A of Taraba State. The suspects confessed to the crime and have been transferred the State CID for discreet investigation.”

The police boss also said that Operatives of the command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit, acting on intelligence, arrested one Okechukwu Chinedu Kenneth, 39, a native of Adaba village in Uzo-Uwani L.G.A. and resident at Agbani, Nkanu West L.G.A both of the State. His arrest was sequel to series of complaints that he has been defrauding unsuspecting members of the public, including a Local Government Chairman under the false pretence of being an errand boy to the Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. “Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, who was relieved of his employment at the State’s Ministry of Finance for alleged acts of stealing and fraud, confessed to the crime. He was transferred to the State CID for discreet investigation and has been charged to court for prosecution.”

The Commissioner charged all Area Commanders, DPOs and Heads of Tactical/Operational Departments and Formations of the Command not to rest on their oars in combating all forms of crimes and criminality in the State and enjoined them to report suspected criminals and acts of criminality to the nearest Police Station or by calling the command’s emergency hotlines on 08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202 or 08098880172.

