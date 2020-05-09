Enugu records a new case of COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

By Anayo Okoli – Enugu

Enugu State has recorded another confirmed positive case of COVID-19. The new case is another contact of the third case, the woman who travelled to Jos, Plateau State, and returned to Enugu.

With this Enugu State now has a total of 10 positive cases, two of who have since been discharged patients while 8 are active cases.

The new patient has been admitted for in one of the State¬’s Isolation and Treatment Centre.

Announcing the new case, the State Commissioner for Health, Emmanuel Obi disclosed that he is a young man and the son of the woman reported as the third confirmed case in Enugu State.

“These positive cases are related by the journey they had made to Jos as had earlier been reported. The surveillance team of the State Ministry of Health had experienced some difficulty reaching this particular young man who had been in denial and had earlier resisted being tested”, the Commissioner said.

He noted that that “the latest cases reported for Enugu are people who had travelled and returned to Enugu”.

vanguard

