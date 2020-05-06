Kindly Share This Story:

Following the directive of His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, the state’s rapid response team on COVID-19 and the state’s security apparatus, in a coordinated sequence of events with the Delta State COVID 19 taskforce, moved swiftly yesterday, detected, contained and returned a confirmed COVID 19 case who had escaped from an Isolation and Treatment Centre in Delta State to Enugu.

Reacting to the development, the Enugu State Commissioner for Health Emmanuel Ikechukwu Obi, in a statement disclosed that “contact tracing and decontamination has commenced immediately”.

Obi added: “For record purposes, total cases ever detected in Enugu State remains 8, with 6 active cases receiving treatment”.

The health commissioner therefore reminded “the good people of Enugu State that in times like these, we owe a responsibility to each other to inform relevant authorities”, stating that “when we develop symptoms or know someone who may have symptoms or history of cross boundaries travel into the state”.

He asked also reminded residents of the state that the numbers to call for health assistance are 08182555550 or 09022333833, or the NCDC number 080097000010.

According to him, “the Enugu State Ministry of Health also reminds the people of the state on the need to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 restriction orders and other precautionary measures in the state, which remain in force until further notice, as earlier announced, as follows:

“All inter-state land boundaries remain closed as earlier directed except for medical emergencies and movement of essential goods and services. The Presidential directive on the compulsory use of face masks or covering in public and the overnight curfew from 8pm to 6am has taken effect yesterday, May 4, 2020.

“NDI-ENUGU are encouraged to strictly adhere to these restrictions and control measures, in addition to maintaining physical distancing and good personal hygiene. If I do these, I protect you and if you do these, you protect me.”

He further disclosed that “the state government is in consultation with all relevant agencies and stakeholders towards a comprehensive review of all measures put in place to curb the spread of COVID 19”.

