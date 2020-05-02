Enugu, Ebonyi get new cases of COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

By Anayo Okoli.

ENUGU state has recorded a fourth confirmed case of COVID-19.

The state now has two active cases as the first two cases were discharged two weeks ago.

According to a statement from the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Emmanuel Obi explained that “the new case is a 39-year-old who used to live and work in Lagos. Recently this person travelled back to Enugu on the 22nd of April, took ill subsequently and reported to a mission hospital in the state. The staff of the hospital alerted the State COVID-19 response team days later and samples were taken on the 29th of April which have turned out to be positive today 1st May 2020.

“This new case is not a contact of the 3rd case. Thus far cases reported in Enugu have had positive travel history. Greater vigilance at the ports of entry into Enugu State is advised. We are now reporting cases that are not primary contacts of confirmed cases. The Enugu State Ministry of Health continues to recommend to the good people of Enugu State to observe all the necessary precautionary measures to wade off the spread of the pandemic”.

Also, Ebonyi State has recorded a 3rd case of COVID-19. In a statewide broadcast, Governor Umahi said that the new case is a 25-year-old nan by name who from Odoke in Ebonyi Local Government Area of the state said to reside at Santana Area in Lagos and sells telephone\accessories at Ojo in Lagos.

The patient was said to have boarded a vehicle from Lagos to Benin on Friday, April 24th 2020 and from Benin, he boarded another vehicle to Asaba and from there to Onitsha before getting to Enugu.

The governor announced that the patient was heading to Ogbala Ishieke from Enugu before he was apprehended by the State’s COVID-19 Task Force in Ebonyi council.

“He was sent for Laboratory Test and the result came out positive. All the 4 close contacts tested negative but are currently on strict Isolation”, Umahi said.

He said that the patient has been taken to the Isolation centre where he is receiving treatment.

