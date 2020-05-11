Emzor Cares tackles COVID-19 in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sola Ogundipe

In response to the community transmission phase of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria, Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries recently rolled out its COVID-19 Response Programme tagged Emzor Cares.

In the views of the Group Business Development Manager, Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries, Lagos and Ogun states, Ms Chinyere Kelvin, the programme comprises series of interventions to complement the various measures of the Federal and state Governments and to create succour at various touchpoints with the public.

“Emzor also plays a support role by continuing production in all of our four factories in both Lagos and Ogun States, providing healthcare products to Nigerians during this pandemic. Our goal is to continue to keep Nigerians safe by providing immune-boosting medications like vitamins, supplements and nutritional oils.

“With the programme, Emzor celebrates all front line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, honouring their sacrifice to keep our nation safe. Key elements of the programme include free face masks, alcohol-based Emzor Sterilink Sanitisers, and Emzor Paracetamol for frontline workers. The Emzor Cares Initiative is consistent with Emzor’s commitment to ensure Unlimited Wellness for all Nigerians,” Kelvin said.

She explained that the Emzor Cares Programme demonstrates the company’s support and celebration of the front-line workers (the Police, LASTMA, FRSC and LSNC).

“In meeting the increasing demand for face masks as a vital protective measure against the coronavirus, Emzor is also reaching out to pharmacies, hospitals, customers and local communities with donations of relief and protective items. Beneficiary hospitals include Kupa Medical and Isolo General Hospitals. Emzor also made donations of relief items to both Lagos and Ogun State Governments while also donating palliative and food items to communities in Isolo, Lagos and Shagamu in Ogun State.

“The Emzor Cares Initiative is consistent with our commitment to continue to provide products with consistently high quality available at prices which create value for all stakeholders. We urge Nigerians to continue to stay safe and adhere to the protective measures put in place by the Government and health agencies.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

