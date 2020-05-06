Emmanuel’s Aide says investments in 300-bed space Isolation centre beyond COVID-19 pandemic

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

The Commissioner for Works in Akwa Ibom state Mr. Ephraim Inyangeyen has explained that the 300-bed space isolation centre at Ituk Mbang General Hospital, Uruan was being constructed as a permanent structure that would last beyond COVID-19 pandemic.

Inyangeyen made the assertion on Wednesday while reacting to comments by critics of governor Udom Emmanuel’s government that the lean resources available to the state were being expended on the isolation centre project that would not last forever.

He said he had expected that those advising the state government to convert public or private buildings into temporary Isolation and Treatment centres to save cost would have learned a lesson from the incident that occurred in Kogi State last week where the temporary tent used for Isolation centre was destroyed by a windstorm and the money expended on the makeshift project gone down the drain.

He stressed that though the state already has isolation centres in Ikot Ekpene local government area and at the Ibom Specialty Hospital to handle COVID-19 cases, the government decided to implement a more permanent solution to an outbreak of deadly disease when it realised that the two centres may be grossly inadequate going forward.

His words, “As a prudent manager of Akwa Ibom state resources, governor Udom Emmanuel thought it wise to implement a permanent solution to the problem of an infectious disease outbreak by investing in the isolation centre, not only to contain the COVID-19 pandemic but for the outbreak of any other deadly disease that may occur in future.

“Governor Emmanuel has the interest of the State at heart by conceiving and executing such a project. With the construction of the 300- bed space capacity Isolation Centre at Ituk Mbang General Hospital, Uruan, Governor Udom has ensured the state’s future against deadly diseases.

“Apart from the durability and the safety for would-be inmates and medics, the permanent structure will stand the test of time and add value to Akwa Ibom health sector”

Inyangeyen flayed those alleging that the Isolation centre project was an avenue being used by the government to siphon public funds, stressing that, prudence and integrity had always defined the business of governance in the current administration.

He disclosed that the construction of the Isolation centre which commenced on April 7, 2020, would be completed next week as all materials needed to complete it were already procured.

He further disclosed that a two-story building of 20 ensuite apartments to house doctors, a fully equipped virology laboratory, a standard clinical lab, canteen, and administrative offices would be part of the structure.

Inyangeyen enjoined the citizens to support the Governor to enable him to succeed in implementing his lofty programmes and policies for the benefit of the state.

vanguard

