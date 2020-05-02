Emir of Rano sick but not related to COVID-19 — Officials

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

Officials of the Rano Emirate Council in Kano State has confirmed that the Emir of Rano, Dr Tafida Abubakar Ila ll, is sick but not related to covid-19.

This was coming as reports making rounds in the state says the Emir is hospitalized over suspected case of covid-19.

The officials on the Emirates official twitter handle said the Emir is fast recuperating on his sickbed.

According to the tweet, “we are informing the general public that there is a report going round on social media on the sickness of His Royal Highness, the Emir of Rano.

“No doubt that His Royal Highness is sick but glory be to Allah. At the moment he is recuperating and the sickness is not related to covid-19 as reported in some quarters.

“Initially and some months back, he visited to see his medical doctor for a medical checkup and so he came down sick with the commencement of the Ramadan fasting as someone who loves his religion.

“And by the grace of God in a short while, we would release his audio voice the moment the doctor finish attending to him.

“So we urge the people to remain calm and continue to pray for his quick recovery,” the tweet however reads.

The report said that the Emir was rushed to the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, AKTH in a critical condition but for lack of oxygen he was referred to the Nassarawa Specialist Hospital for further medical attention.

Recall that Rano Emirate council is one of the four newly created emirates in Kano State

