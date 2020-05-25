Kindly Share This Story:

This is to inform Ndokwa traditional rulers , leaders of thought, elders , clan unions, political leaders , all Ndokwa sons and daughters as well as the general public that the Ndokwa Neku Union (NNU) Executive has duly nominated and approved the appointment of the following Ndokwa indigenes as members of Ndokwa Neku Union Electoral Committee for 2020 election of the NNU Executive Committee since 20th March , 2020.

(1) Hon. Ken Okolugbo(KSM)-Chairman, (2) Major Babs Agali- Vice Chairman, (3)Prof. Francis Ogwu-member, (4)Hon.Sam Chukwuji-member, (5)Mr Chris Uzoalu –Secretary,(6) Mr Austin Anochie –member,(7) Mrs Bridget Ajeh –member,(8) Madam Edna Ojieh-member, (9) Chief Steve Uweh-member, 10) To be co-opted by the Committee.

However the Committee is yet to swing into action because of the global lockdown due to the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic.

While we wait for the end of the lockdown and social gathering restrictions , please be reminded that the tenure of the current Executive Committee ends on 29th May 2020 and it is the responsibilities of the NNU Electoral Committee to bring up the election guidelines and date; Conduct the election and invite the outgoing President General and his Executive to inaugurate and formally hand over to the incoming Executive Committee.

Consequently anyone that requires further clarifications should reach the out- going President General, Secretary General , the Chairman electoral committee or the Secretary of the Committee.

Rev. Jonathan-Davids Dike( ADRI)

Secretary General

Ndokwa Neku Union (NNU).

