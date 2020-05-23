Eld-el-Fitr: Reps minority caucus urges Nigeria’s rebirth

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tordue Salem – Abuja

The Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives has congratulated Nigerians on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast, calling on them to use the Eid-el-Fitr celebration to foster a national rebirth.

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rep. Ndudi Elumelu, in a statement noted that “the Eid-el-Fitr presents the nation a fresh opportunity for a national regeneration in all aspects of life, particularly as we collectively fight to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a nation, we must use this period for deep introspection and rekindle the virtues of forgiveness, tolerance, love for one another and commitment to the stability and progress of our dear nation and humanity at large.

“Indeed, the successful completion of the Ramadan fast as well as our commitment to prayers and supplications during the period, strongly confirm our individual and collective trust in God in the determination to excel as a united people”, he said.

The Minority Leader stated that “with such determination, unity and trust in God, our nation will definitely overcome all her challenges and once again stand tall among the comity of nations”.

The Caucus called on Nigerians to spread the joy of the Eid-el-Fitr by reaching out to one another at this critical time.

The lawmakers urged Nigerians to ensure that they adhere strictly to all health safety protocols on COVID-19 as they observe the Eid-el-Fitr.

Elumelu congratulated the Muslim community and prayed for joyful Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

Vanguard

