Eid Mubarak: Sustain prayers against COVID-19 after Ramadan ― Gov Ishaku

On 10:08 amIn Newsby
Eid Mubarak: Sustain prayers against COVID-19 after Ramadan ― Gov Ishaku
Darius Dickson Ishaku

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku have urged Muslim Ummah to sustain intercessory prayers for the country against the COVID-19 global pandemic even after Ramadan.

Ishaku in a goodwill message to Muslim faithful at the climax of the Ramadan season applauded them for their sacrifice all through the holy month amidst a global pandemic.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Bala Dan Abu, Ishaku expressed sympathy with the Ummah who, he said, must have found the Ramadan fasting of 2020 particularly difficult because of the ravaging effect of the CoronaVirus across the globe.

He commended their courage and steadfastness in the face of these difficulties and urged them to continue to pray for Allah’s intervention to heal the world of the virus.

He said, “as a government, this administration is ready and adequately equipped to protect the people against the Coronavirus infection and will do whatever is required to prevent the spread of the disease in the state.

“Be reminded not to forget to play your own part as critical stakeholders by observing the international protocols of prevention such as regular washing of hands, use of alcohol-based sanitizers, wearing of face masks, avoiding handshakes and keeping strictly to the principles of social distancing,” he added.

