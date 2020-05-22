Eid-el-fitri: Pray for end of COVID-19 pandemic, CAN urges Muslims

Kindly Share This Story:

As Muslims end the annual Ramadan fast, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged them to use the occasion of Eid-el-Fitri to intensify prayers for an end of the coronavirus pandemic that has ravaged the economy.

The appeal was made in a letter to the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, Head of Jama’atul Nasril Islam (JNI), and President-General, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) on the successful completion of the 30-day religious fast.

CAN, in the letter dated May 22, 2020, and signed by the General Secretary, Barr. Joseph Bade Daramola said: “The great yearly spiritual exercise, we believe, is in obedience to the Holy Quran that says, ‘O you who have believed, decreed upon you is fasting as it was decreed upon those before you that you may become righteous’ — Surat Al-Baqarah 2:183.

“CAN appeal to the Muslims all over the world to continue to pray for a speedy end of COVID-19 in our country, continent and the entire world, to which the Christian Association of Nigeria is also fully committed.

“As we appreciate your coming to the end of this year’s Ramadan prayers, we implore you all not to cease from continuously praying for the peace, unity, and stability of our country.

The apex Christian body commended Nigerians for their cooperation with the government so far in the attempts to curtail the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, despite the inconveniences and hardships.

“CAN prays for a quick recovery of those who are sick and for the bereaved of those lost their loved ones to death due to the attack from the pandemic.

“We call on the public to continuously obey the guidelines of the government while the pandemic lasts.

“It is our prayer that all those who are sick of the pandemic will recover very soon and that those who have lost their loved ones to the cold hands of death will be comforted by the Almighty God.

“May God help us all to continue to keep to the rules and regulations which the government has put in place to stop the spread of the pandemic! We also pray that all Nigerians, irrespective of their religious affiliations and ethnic identities, will continue to live righteously and harmoniously even after this annual spiritual exercise.

“Finally, we wish Your Eminence, the Muslim faithful and indeed the Federal Republic Nigeria, Happy Id el Fitri. God bless you!”, the letter added.

