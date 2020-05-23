Eid-el-fitri: Oyetola urges Muslim to celebrate with moderation

Kindly Share This Story:

Bans congregational prayer

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has Muslims to celebrate the 1441 Eid-el-Fitr festival with moderation and in compliance with measures to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

This is as the Governor congratulated Muslims in the State and across the world on the successful completion of the 1441 AH Ramadan fast.

Oyetola in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, prayed Almighty Allah to accept all the acts of worship and supplication of the Muslim faithful during the just-concluded holy month, adding that congregational prayer is banned due to the ravaging COVID 19 pandemic.

He urged Muslims and indeed all Nigerians to take advantage of this important celebration to pray against the current economic and security situation of the country as well as the Coronavirus pandemic ravaging the whole world.

He noted that the pandemic ravaging the world challenges humanity and its faith in God, urging Muslims to hold fast to their faith in their creator in both times of prosperity and hardship in order to validate the sincerity of their faith.

He added that considering the huge blessings that come with the holy month, Nigerians and the world would come out of this war, stronger and better.

The governor said though Ramadan has ended, Muslims must continue to reflect on and sustain the lessons and virtues of the month and replicate the same in their daily lives, particularly in their conducts and dealings with others.

He said: “Although Ramadan has gone, we as Muslims, must not depart from the lessons and virtues of the spiritually-rejuvenating month. We must sustain the lessons the month had taught us and continue to replicate them in our daily lives and dealings with others. We must keep up with the good deeds we were known for during the month.

“Let us continue to exhibit the virtues of devotion, obedience, perseverance, love, tolerance, peace, sacrifice, forgiveness, and generosity associated with the month of Ramadan. This way, we will become better Muslims and contribute to the betterment of the society we live in.

“COVID-19 has no doubt caused us unprecedented economic and health woes, but I believe that, with divine prayers and efforts put in place by the government at various levels, Nigeria and the world will defeat the pandemic and come out of it stronger and better,” he added.

Oyetola further noted that the lockdown directive imposed to check the spread of Coronavirus was still in force and warned against violation of the order, stressing that violators would not be spared by the State government.

“To this end, some regular activities during Eid celebration such as congregational prayers and other religious gatherings are suspended during this period. This is necessary to flatten the curve and prevent community transmission of the Coronavirus,” Oyetola added.

vanguard

