Eid-el-Fitri: Hon Legor celebrates with Muslim community

Tasks Nigerians on sustaining unity, peace

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The member representing Bekwarra/Obudu/Obanliku Federal Constituency of Cross River State in the lower chamber of the National Assembly, Rt Hon Legor Idagbo, on Sunday, celebrated with the Muslim community in Nigerian and other parts of the world as the mark the Eid-el-Fitri ending the Ramadan fast.

This was contained in his Eid Mubarak message to the Muslim community in his Federal constituency

The Federal lawmaker noted that the Holy Month of Ramadan, which started a month ago with fasting by Muslim faithful, is a period of prayers, sacrifice, devotion, and unity of faith.

According to him the prayers of the Muslim brotherhood came at the time the nation is grappling with the novel Coronavirus, COIVD-19, and expressed hope that the period of fasting and praying would change the fortune of the nation politically, economically and spiritually.

The statement reads in part, “I celebrate with the Muslim community in Bekwarra/Obudu/Obanliku Federal Constituency of Cross River State, Nigeria and across the world on this special day of Eid-el-Fitri.

“The Holy Month of Ramadan came at the time the coronavirus is raging seriously in our country and the entire world. I believe with the prayers of our Muslim brothers and sisters I see hope and mercy on our land that would change the fortune of the nation politically, economically, and spiritually as well.”

However, Idagbo, who is also the chairman, House Committee on National Content Development and Monitoring, tasked Nigerians on unity while celebrating with Muslims on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitri.

“With lessons learned during the period of the Ramadan, I urge Nigerians on the need to promote unity in the spirit of the Eid-el-Fitri celebration and also to collectively combat the COVID-19 pandemic, he said to pray for peaceful coexistence.

“I believe that if we as Nigerians imbibe the spirit of unity and live peacefully together, we would be able to surmount the myriad of challenges bedeviling the nation”, he said.

