Eid-el-Fitri: Gov Makinde felicitates Muslims, calls for prayers for state, Nigeria

By Adeola Badru

GOVERNOR Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has congratulated Muslims in the state and beyond on the successful completion of the month-long Ramadan fasting.

The governor expressed gratitude to Muslims and residents of the state for remaining steadfast despite the situation imposed on the state by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor equally rallied them to use the auspicious occasion of the Eid-el-Fitri to make supplications for themselves, the state and Nigeria.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Taiwo Adisa, quoted Governor Makinde as saying that it was regrettable that Muslims in the state and across the country cannot observe Eid-el-Fitri prayer this year the usual way, adding that the situation should be seen as “part of the sacrifice we all have to make at this time.”

He said: “It is gratifying to note that we are concluding this year’s Ramadan on a good note.

“Despite the current COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the whole world, the Almighty Allah allowed Muslims in Oyo State to join the Muslim Ummah in making supplications for the forgiveness of our sins.

“I remain grateful to my Muslim brothers and sisters and residents of the state for remaining steadfast despite the situation imposed on us by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Governor Makinde sought for the continued support and cooperation of the Muslim Ummah and all residents of the state in adhering to the COVID-19 protocol such as wearing of face masks, observing social distancing, regular washing of hands and eating of immune-boosting foods and others, as directed by the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force.

He promised to continue to make life more meaningful to all residents of the state, reiterating his administration’s commitment to the socio-economic transformation and the infrastructural revolution currently going on in the state.

“On the part of this pacesetter government, I solemnly promise that we shall continue to make life more meaningful to all the people of Oyo State through policies and programmes that are godly and humane.

“As we look forward to an end to the current gloom and a return to normalcy, let us continue to work together for the safety, wellbeing and prosperity of our state.

“Once again, I felicitate our Muslim brothers and sisters and our community,” the governor said.

