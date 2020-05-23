Breaking News
Translate

Eid-El-Fitr: We should not relent in our prayers to end COVID-19 pandemic – Nigerians told

On 6:59 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Eid-El-Fitr: We should not relent in our prayers to end COVID-19 pandemic – Nigerians told
Eid-El-Fitr: We should not relent in our prayers to end COVID-19 pandemic – Nigerians told

By Henry Umoru

As Muslim faithful observe Eid El Fitr Sallah celebrations across the world today, Chairman, Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Services, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, All Progressives Congress, APC,  Kano Central has urged  Nigerians and Muslim  Ummah not to relent in praying  for our country, Nigeria especially  to nip in the bud, the Coronavirus, COVID- 19 Pandemic..

In a goodwill message he personally signed, the former Kano State governor while felicitating with Muslims on Eid El Fitr, however congratulated them for successfully completing the 30 days fasting .

READ ALSO: Eid prayers amid COVID-19 lockdown

Senator Shekarau who noted that though this year’s Eid-el- Fitr celebration came at a unique time that most Muslims may not enjoy the festivities due to the presence of Coronavirus worldwide, said that it should be considered as part of the sacrifice to be made in helping various governments fight the pandemic which has crippled both social and economic activities globally.

He said, “We should not relent in our prayers for the Almighty to bring to an end soon the scourge of this pandemic.

“I am optimistic with the policies put in place by the government and strict adherence of the various safety and protective measures as spelt out by the presidential Task Force on Covid 19, the end of this pandemic is in sight.

“We pray for soul of all those who have lost their loved ones during this period and wish all Muslim faithfuls a hitch free Sallah.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!