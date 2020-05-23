Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

As Muslim faithful observe Eid El Fitr Sallah celebrations across the world today, Chairman, Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Services, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, All Progressives Congress, APC, Kano Central has urged Nigerians and Muslim Ummah not to relent in praying for our country, Nigeria especially to nip in the bud, the Coronavirus, COVID- 19 Pandemic..

In a goodwill message he personally signed, the former Kano State governor while felicitating with Muslims on Eid El Fitr, however congratulated them for successfully completing the 30 days fasting .

READ ALSO:

Senator Shekarau who noted that though this year’s Eid-el- Fitr celebration came at a unique time that most Muslims may not enjoy the festivities due to the presence of Coronavirus worldwide, said that it should be considered as part of the sacrifice to be made in helping various governments fight the pandemic which has crippled both social and economic activities globally.

He said, “We should not relent in our prayers for the Almighty to bring to an end soon the scourge of this pandemic.

“I am optimistic with the policies put in place by the government and strict adherence of the various safety and protective measures as spelt out by the presidential Task Force on Covid 19, the end of this pandemic is in sight.

“We pray for soul of all those who have lost their loved ones during this period and wish all Muslim faithfuls a hitch free Sallah.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: