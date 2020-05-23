Eid-el-Fitr: PDP, Secondus, Obi felicitate with Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

Tasks leaders on commitment, transparency

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has congratulated Nigerians, particularly the Muslim community, on this year’s Eid-el-Fitr celebrations, urging all compatriots to exhibit the virtues imbibed during the Ramadan fast in all aspects of life.

The is as the party in a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, urged leaders at all levels, “not to lose sight of the essence of the Eid-el-Fitr and the eternal lessons of Ramadan, but bring them to bear by living in truth, selflessness, tolerance, forbearance, honesty and transparency in all their dealings.”

The statement read in part: “The party notes that the fervent prayers and the successful completion of the Ramadan fast point to the determination by the people in their ardent trust in God to overcome the vicissitudes of life both as individuals and as a nation, particularly as we battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The PDP stresses that leaders must, therefore, bear in mind that the positions they occupy were bestowed by the Almighty Allah for the good of the people and that they will surely give an account of their actions, particularly towards the down-trodden, the oppressed and the voiceless.

“Furthermore, our party beckons on all Nigerians to jettison all divisive tendencies that stoke acts of violence, and rekindle the spirit of love, forgiveness, reconciliation and unity needed to pull our nation out of the woods.

“The PDP urges all citizens to use the occasion to reach out and share with one another especially the less privilege and the sick, orphans, widows and the aged at this critical time.

“The party also called on Nigerians not to drop their guards during this festive period but remain alert in observing all health safety and protection directives in the collective effort to check the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, which would soon be a thing of the past in our nation.

Similarly, the PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, urged Muslims to use the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr to pray for an end to poor leadership in the country

Secondus in a statement signed by his media adviser, Ike Abonyi noted that poor leadership “has been our problem in the country but President Muhammadu Buhari and his ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, elevated the failure to an unprecedented level that only a fervent prayer to God can save the country.”

Secondus said he’s full of expectation that the end of the Holy month of Ramadan “would provide ample period for positive attitude from those in a position of authority to underline the lessons of sacrifice and brotherly love warning that our actions as leaders must not negate the fundamental prescriptions of our faith.”

He called on the APC-led federal government to be sincere with Nigerians by agreeing to the known fact that they “have failed woefully and had by their actions and inactions put the entire country on reverse gear.”

On his part, The Vice-Presidential Candidate PDP, in the 2019 General Election, Mr Peter Obi has urged Muslims in the country to pray for God to re-engineer the nation and position it for true greatness.

“I urge you Muslims, therefore, to use this period to pray fervently to Allah to forgive us our trespasses and help rescue the country from the lack of direction inherent in her political leadership.

“Let us use this solemn time to ask God to end the endless bloodletting in our land and help re-direct our leadership at all levels so they can put the country first in all they do,” read a statement by his media aide, Valentine Obienyem.

