Eid-El-Fitr: Omo-Agege harps on personal sacrifices, self denial

Senator Omo-Agege in his Eid-el-Fitr message has however called for prayers for the country to overcome its challenges, even as he charged citizens on peaceful coexistence.

AS Muslims in Nigeria join the rest of the world to mark this year’s Eid-el-Fitr, Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has called on Nigerians to draw enduring lessons from the holy month of Ramadan, which includes personal sacrifices and self-denial.

In a statement signed yesterday by his Special Adviser Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga, the Deputy President of the Senate noted that the auspicious occasion of Eid el-Fitr does not only mark the end of fasting, kindness and good deeds during the holy month of Ramadan, but its global focus on worthy virtues can help lift the world towards being a much better place.

According to Omo- Agege, in view of the global Covid-19 health challenge, Muslims are making an unusual sacrifice because they were not able to congregate and perform iftar during this year’s Ramadan.

He said, “Today, the health challenge is a test for all our Muslim brothers and sisters but while being unable to congregate, it has enabled them to repair and build stronger bonds with their families, especially as children have been encouraged to join in the prayers and fasting at home.

“Nonetheless, Eid-el-Fitr encourages Muslims to reflect on themselves and draw closer to Allah; reflect on the lessons learned during this special Ramadan and show compassion to the less fortunate and needy.

“During the fasting period, bodies became weaker but the human spirit became enriched. I join all Muslims in praying that the world will recover from the prevailing pandemic, that the wounds of division become healed in Nigeria and that all citizens can enjoy the realization of the Buhari administration’s goal of attaining better standards of living.”