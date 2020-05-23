Eid-el-Fitr: Okowa felicitates with Muslims

Kindly Share This Story:

As Nigerian Muslims join their counterparts all over the world to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr, Delta State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has sent a message of felicitations to Muslims in the state and country on the occasion of the 2020 Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

Okowa, in the message through his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, on Saturday in Asaba, urged Muslim faithful in Delta and Nigeria to extend the spiritual benefits of Ramadan, which are love, peace, and justice to their daily living and through this, contribute to the development of the nation.

He said that this year’s celebration was coming at a time when the world was plagued by Coronavirus pandemic and thanked them for their sacrifices and prayers for the nation and their decision to celebrate in their homes because of the prevailing pandemic.

READ ALSO:

The governor stressed that the importance of respecting the faith and belief of all Nigerians as enshrined in the Constitution of Nigeria could not be over-emphasized and charged all Muslim faithful and Nigerians to use the celebration for sober reflection and pray for peace, unity, and progress of the nation.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I extend our warmest wishes to Muslims celebrating Eid-el-Fitr in Delta, Nigeria, and around the world. I congratulate all our countrymen and women who have successfully undertaken the month-long Ramadan fasting.

“As we celebrate Eid-el-Fitr, it is my hope and prayer that Ramadan’s spiritual lessons and the Holy Prophet’s teachings of piety, love, justice, fairness, equity, peaceful co-existence with others, tolerance, honesty and dedication to duty will remain with us all for the benefit and greater glory of our dear nation.

“You are celebrating this year’s Eid-el-Fitr in an unusual atmosphere because of the Coronavirus pandemic ravaging the nations of the world.

·“We commend your courage and sacrifices in agreeing to celebrate and pray from your various homes as directed by his eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar.

“May the lessons and blessings of the Holy Month also permeate into us all and positively influence our attitudes towards our fellow countrymen and women, irrespective of religion or place of origin, and promote greater commitment to the peace, unity, and stability of the nation.

“I hope that the spiritual journey and celebration bring joy to all of your homes, both here in Delta, Nigeria and around the world,” Okowa stated.

Kindly Share This Story: