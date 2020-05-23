Eid-el-Fitr: Oborevwori tasks Muslims on harmony

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

SPEAKER of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has urged Muslim faithful to use the celebration of the Eid-el-Fitr to build a relationship of friendship and harmony with fellow citizens of other faith.

Oborevwori in a Press Statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu,

congratulated Muslims in the state and the country on the successful completion of the month-long Ramadan fasting.

Felicitating with Muslims on the celebration of this year’s Eid-el-Fitr, he stressed the need for continued peace, progress and prosperity of the country, “especially at this time when the world is battling the spread and containment of the deadly Covid 19 pandemic.

He charged the Muslim faithful to use the celebration for sober reflection and seek the intervention of God in healing the land from the dreaded coronavirus and restore the well-being of the country.

He said: ” There is no doubt that you are celebrating this year’s Eid-el-Fitr in an unusual atmosphere because of the Coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world. But God will surely win this battle for mankind.

” I want to urge Muslim faithful to use the celebration of the Eid-el-Fitr to build a relationship of friendship and harmony with fellow citizens of other faith. Let us collectively pray for an end to the COVID -19 pandemic in our country in particular and the world in general”.

While noting that Islam is a religion of peace that upholds the values of tolerance and mutual coexistence without a place for hatred and violence, he said: “Let us be united in all that we do now and always.

“Let us show love and be generous because we are passing through a period that we have never experienced before in our land and with God, everything is going to be fine again. We need love, peace and justice in our nation now more than ever before”.

