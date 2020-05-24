Eid-el-Fitr: Obaseki felicitates with Muslim faithful, laud their devotion, resilience amid COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has felicitated with Muslim faithful on the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations, after the completion of the Ramadan fast amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a statement, the governor urged Muslims to promote a life of sacrifice, charity and love for one another.

According to him, “On behalf of the Government and people of Edo State, I felicitate with our Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr after completion of the Ramadan fast, a major pillar of Islam. It is impressive that the Ramadan fast was observed most devotedly amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the relevant government regulations observed by Muslim faithful in the state.

“The Holy Month of Ramadan is an opportunity for our Muslim brothers and sisters to deepen their relationship with Allah, promote a life of sacrifice, charity and love for one another. There is no better time to show love and togetherness than now when we are joining forces in battling a common enemy. This is why it is remarkable that the bond among our people grew amid these very difficult times.”

Noting that his administration was committed to promoting peaceful co-existence in the state, he said, “I urge all Muslims in Edo State to sustain these values even after the Holy month to build a prosperous and peaceful Edo State where everyone can actualise their dreams.”

