EID-EL-FITR: Lalong greets Muslims, urges prayers for Plateau, Nigeria

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Plateau State Governor and Chairman, Northern Governors’ Forum, Simon Lalong, has rejoiced with Muslims as they mark another Eid-el-Fitr under unusual conditions occasioned by the Corona virus pandemic.

Lalong who congratulated them for successfully undertaking and concluding the Ramadan fast, thereby fulfilling a very significant injunction of the Islamic Faith, said the period calls for solemn celebrations.

The Governor in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham said “While this year’s Eid-el-Fitr may be celebrated in solemnity and privacy of your homes, the occasion nonetheless presents the opportunity for our Muslim brothers and sisters to reflect on the spiritual benefits accruing from their fasting and prayers, and apply it to their lifestyle for a better society where there is love, peace and tranquility.”

He added that the challenges of COVID-19 disease will remain for a long time to come and “that is where we shall need lifestyles that are commensurate with the teachings of our faiths as people and Governments work together to assist one another to build a better society,” and appealed to Muslims to continue to cooperate with Government by observing all regulations put in place to curb the spread of Corona Virus.

The Governor also enjoined Muslims to reach out to less privileged members of the society and people of other faiths as a way of enhancing bonds of friendship and brotherhood that promotes tolerance, peace and solidarity.

While wishing all Nigerian Muslims Eid Mubarak, Lalong asked them to continue to intensify prayers for the peace and progress of Plateau State and for God to stop the Corona Virus pandemic which has interrupted lifestyles, freedoms and economic prosperity.

