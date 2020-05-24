Eid-el-Fitr: Gov. Okowa felicitates with Muslims, lauds decision to pray at home

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has felicitated with the Muslim faithful on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitr.

Okowa’s felicitation was conveyed in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba on Saturday.

The governor also thanked the Muslims in the state for the decision to pray and celebrate at their homes due to the devastating impact of the COVID -19 pandemic.

He urged the Muslim faithful in Delta and Nigeria to extend the spiritual benefits of Ramadan, which were love, peace, and justice to their daily living.

The governor noted that through this, they were contributing to the development of the nation.

He said that this year’s celebration was coming at a time when the world was plagued by coronavirus pandemic and thanked them for their sacrifices and prayers for the nation.

The governor said that the importance of respecting the faith and belief of all Nigerians as enshrined in the Constitution of Nigeria could not be overemphasised.

He, therefore, charged all Muslim faithful and Nigerians to use the celebration for sober reflection and pray for peace, unity, and progress of the nation.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I extend our warmest wishes to Muslims celebrating Eid-el-Fitr in Delta, Nigeria, and around the world.

“I congratulate all our countrymen and women who have successfully undertaken the month-long Ramadan fasting.

“It is my hope and prayer that Ramadan’s spiritual lessons and the Holy Prophet’s teachings of piety, love, justice, fairness, equity, peaceful co-existence with others, tolerance, honesty, and dedication to duty will remain with us all,’’ Okowa said.

According to him, you are celebrating this year’s Eid-el-Fitr in an unusual atmosphere because of the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the nations of the world.

“We commend your courage and sacrifices in agreeing to celebrate and pray from your various homes as directed by His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar.

“May the lessons and blessings of the Holy Month also permeate into us all.

’’And positively influence our attitude toward our fellow countrymen and women, irrespective of religion or place of origin, and promote greater commitment to the peace, unity, and stability of the nation.

“It is my hope that the spiritual journey and celebration bring joy to all of your homes, both here in Delta, Nigeria and around the world,” Okowa said.

