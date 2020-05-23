Eid-el-Fitr: Gbajabiamila greets Muslims, urges prayers against COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has congratulated Nigerian Muslims for concluding this year’s Ramadan fast and marking Eid-el-Fitr peacefully.

The Speaker urged Nigerian Muslims to imbibe virtues such as feeding the needy, being their brother’s keepers and prayers for peaceful coexistence that usually come with the month of Ramadan.

In a congratulatory message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker further urged the Muslim faithful to pray fervently for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic that has been ravaging countries all over the world, including Nigeria.

He said Muslims should also adhere strictly to the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW), whom he described as the best for all Muslims to emulate.

“I bring to Nigerian Muslims warm greetings at this season of Eid-el-Fitr. It is a season of remembrance of the good things that the Almighty Allah has done in our lives.

“Unfortunately, this year’s Eid-el-Fitr will be celebrated low-key, not for our own making, but that is how our Creator wills it. That is why we all must return to Him in prayers to bring an end to this COVID-19 pandemic.

“I enjoin every Nigerian Muslim to be of good character and remain the best of examples, taking after the Holy Prophet (SAW). Let’s also pray for an end to insecurity and other challenges that we face as a nation,” the Speaker said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

