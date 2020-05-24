Eid-El-Fitr: Ereyitomi felicitates with Muslims

Kindly Share This Story:

The member representing Warri Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi has congratulated all Muslim faithful in Warri Federal Constituency and across Delta state as they join their brothers and sisters to celebrate this year 2020 Eid-al-Fitr marking the end of Ramadan fast which is the most precious month in the Islamic calendar (Hijri) and the Muslims must fast in the month of Ramadan.

He charged Muslims to use the Eid-al-Fitr celebration to pray for the end to COVID 19 pandemic threatening humanity and other socio-economic activities of the country as well as peace in the world.

READ ALSO:

Ereyitomi urged them to pray for peaceful coexistence and love one another irrespective of tribe religion or party as Islam signifies peace so Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon Him) admonished all believers to replicate the life of kindness, love, tolerance, peace and good neighborliness.

The lawmaker assured Muslims as well as other members of the constituency of robust and quality representation that will always remember them, he commended Muslims in Warri federal constituency for their peaceful disposition in the three Warri LGAs that make up the constituency.

Ereyitomi also urged Muslims in the area to continually obey constituted authorities just as he quoted the Glorious Qur’an chapter 4: 59 where Allah says thus: “O ye who believe! Obey Allah, and obey the Messenger, and those charged with authority among you. If ye differ in anything among yourselves, refer it to Allah and His Messenger, if ye do believe in Allah and the Last Day: That is best, and most suitable for final determination” he stated.

He advised them to observe social /physical distancing, regular washing of hands, use of face mask, maintaining good hygiene as well as adhere to all necessary guidelines by the government.

Hon. Ereyitomi felicitated with all Muslims and wished them happy Eid -al- fitr.

Kindly Share This Story: