Eid-el-Fitr: Continue to pray for Nigeria, Lawan, Ekweremadu to Nigerians, Muslims

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru – Abuja

As Muslims in Nigeria join the rest of the world to mark this year’s Eid-el-Fitr, President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan has urged the Muslim Ummah to continue praying for our country, Nigeria.

In the same vein, former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, PDP, Enugu West has tasked Muslims across the country not to relent in their prayers and concerted efforts against the Coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

President of the Senate in a Sallah message he personally signed, felicitated with all Nigerians and in particular the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitr which marks the breaking of fast and the end of the Holy month of Ramadan.

The statement read, “I felicitate with all Nigerians and in particular the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitr which marks the breaking of fast and the end of the Holy month of Ramadan.

“I congratulate the Muslim faithful on the successful completion of the fasting period despite the formidable challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic which stood between us and total observance of key rituals of the period.

“Even as the holy month has ended, I enjoin us to continue to observe the health precautions and sustain the acts of purity, charity, perseverance, and tolerance in our daily lives and general conduct.

“We should also continue to pray for Nigeria, our dear country, for God’s intervention against all the challenges that confront our nation and our world.

“I assure you on behalf of my colleagues that the National Assembly will continue to provide the initiatives and responses expected of a responsible Legislature in a vibrant democracy and as an arm of a caring government.

“I wish to specially commend all our healthcare and other essential services providers who are at the front line of the fight against COVID-19 and assure them of the full support of their lawmakers and representatives for victory against the vicious enemy.

“As we celebrate with restraint as enjoined by our spiritual leaders and relevant authorities, I wish you all Eid Mubarak.”

Ekweremadu on his part in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media, Uche Anichukwu,

congratulated the Muslim Ummah on the successful completion of the Ramadan Fast, urging them, however enjoined them to continue in the virtues of love, forgiveness, and unity imbibed during the Ramadan Fast.

Ekweremadu in his goodwill message to the Muslim Ummah at Eid-Fitr wished them hitch-free and Merry Sallah celebrations.

He said, “I felicitate with our Muslim brothers and sisters on this occasion of Eid-Fitr.

“It is, however, important to note that this will be an unusual Sallah without the normal fanfare and exchange of goodwill visits across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I, therefore, enjoin the Muslim Ummah to celebrate safely, bearing in mind that this pandemic will pass and there will be more Sallah celebrations ahead.

“Importantly, I urge them not to relent in their prayers and concerted efforts against COVID-19. These trying times call for the full exercise of our faith in the Almighty and total obedience to the directives of the constituted authorities in the management of the pandemic.

“These trying times also reminds us that we are one people, hence the need to continue to uphold the great virtues of peace, love, forgiveness, sacrifice, unity, and patriotism imbibed during the Ramadan Fast in every respect of our personal and national lives as a people.”

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: