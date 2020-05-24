Eid el-Fitr celebration: Enugu CP assures adequate security

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinedu Adonu

Enugu State Police commissioner, CP Ahmad Abdurrahman has assured adequate security during and after the celebration of the Eid el-Fitr festival within the state.

CP Abdurrahman who made this pledge in a statement issued to pressmen by command Public Relations Officer, PRO, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, warned Muslims to celebrate the festival most responsibly.

READ ALSO:

He warned the Muslim faithful to adhere strictly to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) COVID-19 pandemic preventive protocols and the containment.

While directing the deployment of Command’s operational and intelligence resources, urged law-abiding residents of the State have been enjoined to remain vigilant and promptly report suspected criminals and acts of criminality to the nearest Police Station.

He also warned all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Heads of Tactical/Operational Departments to be dutiful and proactive to avert intolerable security lapses

According to the statement, “Following the successful completion of the year 2020 Ramadan, culminating in the Eid el-Fitr Festival, the Enugu State Command of the Nigeria Police Force wishes to congratulate Muslims in the State and wish them well as they join the Muslim Ummah in the celebrations.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmad Abdurrahman entreat Muslims to go about the Celebration most responsibly and adhere strictly to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) COVID-19 pandemic preventive protocols and the containment/restriction orders of Governments.

“To this end, the CP has directed the maximum deployment of the Command’s operational and intelligence resources and warned all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Heads of Tactical/Operational Departments to be dutiful and proactive to avert intolerable security lapses.

Accordingly, he assured residents of the State adequate security during and after these festive and public holidays’ period”, the statement reads.

Kindly Share This Story: