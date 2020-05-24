EID-EL-FITR: Candido urges prayers to end COVID-19 pandemic

Kindly Share This Story:

… Felicitates with Muslims

By Chris Ochayi

The Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido has called on Muslims faithful to pray for total extinction of the deadly coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic in Nigeria and the world in general.

Hon. Candido, whose appeal was contained in Eid-el-fitr message to Muslims communities in AMAC and Nigerians, yesterday, submitted that fervent prayers would 90 percent of the COVID-19 challenges.

He said, “As the world is being ravaged with the Coronavirus, i urged Muslim faithful to be prayerful as it is prayers that would be able to solve 90 per cent of the challenges.”

Candido, in the message through his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Chief Dayo Lawal, called on all Muslim faithful in the Area Council and Nigeria to go into the celebration with the spirit of sacrifice, love and patience, which exactly they all need to imbibe at this period of Eid-el-Fitr.

He, therefore, urged the Muslim faithful and other Nigerians to join hands together in this regard, so that the nation can come out of this situation and get back to work again.

In his words: “Let us appreciate God for making us to witness Ramadan season and as we are coming out of it heralding Eid-el-Fitr, we appreciate God for His mercy and call on all Muslim faithful to go into the Eid-el-Fitr celebration with the spirit of sacrifice, love and patience, that is what exactly all the Muslim faithful have to imbibe at this period of Eid-el-Fitr.”

Candido, then reminded the Muslim faithful the need to observe all the Covid-19 precautions so as to stay save as we celebrate Eid-el-Fitr.

“We must observe the protocol of physical and social distance and put on our face masks, so that we avoid getting infested unnecessarily,” he concluded.”

