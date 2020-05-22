Eid-el-Fitr: Buhari cancels Sallah homage, observes Eid at home

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has canceled this year’s Sallah homage to him by the Muslim faithful at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President has also announced that he alongside his family members would be observing the Eid prayers at home.

The decision, he explained was in obedience to the directive of the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III suspending Eid congregational prayers across the country and in compliance with the protocol against mass gathering issued by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja on Friday.

The statement read, “With the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations around the corner and the month-long Ramadan fast coming to an end, President Muhammadu Buhari will be conducting his Eid prayers with his family at home.

“This is in observance of the lockdown measures in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, put in place “to save lives and protect people from all dangers.”

“This is also in line with the directive of the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III suspending Eid congregational prayers across the country as well as the protocol against mass gathering issued by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

“Further to this, the President who has traditionally shared the joyous moment with top government officials, political leaders, community heads, Muslim and Christian religious leaders and children, will not be receiving these homages in a bid to stop the coronavirus from further spreading.”

President Buhari has established the tradition of receiving the Muslim faithful including Abuja residents on Sallah day where he normally have a handshake with each and every of his guests.

