Eid-el-Fitr: Askia task Muslims to put Nigeria first

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

MANAGING Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Chief Askia Ogieh, has tasked Muslims to put Nigeria first in all their endeavours.

The DESOPADEC boss in his Sallah message to Muslim faithful in the state also described the celebration as a sober one with great lessons learnt following stringent restrictions that were emplaced during the fasting period, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

He explained that despite the heavy burden placed on Muslims during the period, the fasting was successful and the spirits of all Muslim faithful were lifted high adding that it is without a doubt that God answered all supplications and rewarded accordingly.

He said: “I am grateful to God for guiding all Muslims through successful fasting and I pray that the lessons of Ramadan; piety, self-denial, prayers and generosity to the poor and needy be rewarded accordingly by the Almighty God.”

“I urge all Muslims to imbibe and demonstrate the lessons of kindness, tolerance and submission to higher authority and always put Nigeria first in all endeavours. We must keep hold of the excellent and wonderful things the holy month of Ramadan signifies.

“Witnessing another Eid-el Fitri is a special privilege from God who has control over the destiny of man and I pray that all may look forward to a much more fulfilling and rewarding future.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: