Eid-el-Fitr: AFAN felicitates with Muslims

Assures Nigerians commitment to food production, availability

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, Sunday, felicitated with Muslims across the country and the world as they mark the end of Ramadan.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National President, AFAN, Arc Kabir Ibrahim while urging Muslims to imbibe the spirit of compassion and care for others despite they are not Muslims.

The statement reads in part, “All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, wishes all Muslims a happy Eid-el-Fitr day as this marks the end of Ramadan which significantly impacts endurance and compassion for those who experience hunger and thirst every day because they are vulnerable.”

The statement also pointed out that the impact of the novel Coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic is enormous and threatens the economy as Nigerians are feeling the effect right now.

Meanwhile, the association assured Nigerians not to panic over food scarcity, because farmers across the country are set to double their effort in producing food from this planting season, and will do everything possible to keep the production line moving.

The association also urged farmers to make sacrifices to give in their best to stamp out any tendency that may lead to the food shortage in the country, hence all hands must be on deck to avert any looming food crisis been predicted by some organizations and individuals.

“The effect of the COVID-19 pandemic has been felt by all Nigerians as a scourge capable of inflicting economic as well as health challenges.

“The farmers wish to assure all Nigerians that they are willing to make sacrifices to make food available to the teeming population of our nation especially as a necessary response to the devastating effect of the FOOD SYSTEM by the COVID-19 pandemic. We also join all Nigerians in celebrating the Eid holidays!”, the statement added.

